AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

AB stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

