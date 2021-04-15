Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALSN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

