Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

