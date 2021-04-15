Oddo Bhf Upgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to “Outperform”

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

