Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

NYSE KTB opened at $59.37 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

