TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

TPIC stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

