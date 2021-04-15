ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.