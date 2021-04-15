TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

