Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Sell

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,699,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

