CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

