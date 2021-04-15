Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 48.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

