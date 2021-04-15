Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 82.2%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.62 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

