Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down to $109.57

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.57, but opened at $104.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $104.81, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

