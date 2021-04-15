Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down to $109.57

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.57, but opened at $104.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $104.81, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.