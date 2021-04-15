Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

