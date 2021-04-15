Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Up to $24.13

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $24.88. Unisys shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 296 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unisys by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

