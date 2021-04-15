Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.95. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

FNCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

