Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $31.94

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $33.07. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,637 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

