Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.65. Amarin shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 128,057 shares.

Several research firms have commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

