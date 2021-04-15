$0.21 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

