COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

