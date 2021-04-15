Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

