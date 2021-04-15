Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

