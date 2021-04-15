ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

