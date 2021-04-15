BMO Capital Markets Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $19.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.