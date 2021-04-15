Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

HZO opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

