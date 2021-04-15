Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.
HZO opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79.
In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
