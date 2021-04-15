Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L’Oréal S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

