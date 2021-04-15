Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Straumann has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

