Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Pigeon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Shares of PGENY stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.