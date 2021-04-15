South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

SOUHY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. South32 has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

