JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKYVY stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

