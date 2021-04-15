Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

4/9/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00.

4/8/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CNR stock opened at C$146.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$106.51 and a 1-year high of C$149.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,234 shares of company stock worth $63,629,509.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

