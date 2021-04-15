Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

