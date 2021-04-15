Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.64 Million

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce $234.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.22 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $952.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.13 million to $954.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
XM stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualtrics International stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
Recommended Story: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.