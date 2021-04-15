MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $57.50

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

