MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $57.50

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

