Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

