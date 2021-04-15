UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

