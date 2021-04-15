First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

