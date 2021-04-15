Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SULZF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

