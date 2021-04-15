Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 396.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 396.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

