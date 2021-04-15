SVB Leerink Increases Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $37.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

BOLT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

