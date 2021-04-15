Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

