AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

