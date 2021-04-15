Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Cowen from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.28.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock worth $84,529,430. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

