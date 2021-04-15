OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

OLO stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

