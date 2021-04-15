Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.41 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

