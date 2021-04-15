Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.47.

BLMN stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

