JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

SBUX stock opened at $115.16 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

