Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of APHA opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

