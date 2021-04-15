Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRTHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

