Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on BRTHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $47.91.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
