Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

